May 5, 1961-September 15, 2022

GRUNDY CENTER-LeeAnne “Dee Dee” Robeson, 61, of Grundy Center, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Falls, died at home Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born May 5, 1961 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of James and Evelyn (Siepert) Wiesley. Dee Dee was a 1979 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and cosmetology school in Cedar Falls. She married Dave Robeson on September 7, 1985 in Cedar Falls. Dee Dee was a cosmetologist for several years before becoming a mother. Later, she owned a house cleaning service for several years. Dee Dee enjoyed running marathons, including Chicago, Rock and Roll San Antonio, IMT Des Moines and the Scott Sterett Memorial Half Marathon. She also liked to kayak, bike, read and was a great cook. She volunteered her time at Cedar Valley Hospice and Orchard Hill Church.

She is survived by her husband of Grundy Center; her two daughters, Savannah Robeson of Des Moines, Iowa and Marina (David Moeller) Robeson and their daughter, Layla Moeller, of Reinbeck, Iowa, and her sister, Bonnie (Jim) Nemmers, of Eagan, Minnesota, and their children, Jordan (Angela) Nemmers, and daughter, Celia, of Baxter, Minnesota and Alex Nemmers of Eagan.

Dee Dee was preceded in death by her parents and step father, Walter Church.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Orchard Hill Church in Grundy Center, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls at a later date. Visitation will be one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers/plant, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.