WATERLOO — LeeAnn Fain, 64, of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 26, at Covenant Medical Center of natural causes. She was born Dec. 15, 1952, in Waterloo, daughter of Leland and Patricia Kerns Perry. LeeAnn graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1971.
She married Earnest “Bill” Fain on Sept. 23, 1972, at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo; they later divorced. LeeAnn worked at KWWL for a time and then was a full-time mother most of her life.
Survivors: five daughters, Raquel (Kanoon) Glass of Waterloo, Tina (Brian) Shaw of Springfield, Mo., Tonya Fain Fuller of Cedar Falls, and Robin (Jamie) Brandt and April (Drew Utsler) Perry, both of Dunkerton; 14 grandchildren, Gage, Jacob, Isaac, Emily, Anna, Thomas, Noah, Bella, Jehred, Mayah, Chloey, Easton, Addison, and Adrienne, with one on the way; and a sister, Mary Stevens of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Central Christian Church in Waterloo, with burial at Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the church. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
