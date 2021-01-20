Lee VerMulm

December 18, 1941 - January 15, 2021

Lee VerMulm, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born December 18, 1941 in Le Mars, Iowa, to Jake and Dorothy (Van Roekel) VerMulm. Lee was raised in Rock Valley, where he graduated from high school. He received his B.A. from Northwestern College in Orange City and an M.A. from the University of Iowa. Lee married Hazel Van Veldhuizen on June 11, 1963 in Hull, Iowa.

After teaching in Alta, he taught writing and critical thinking skills at Cedar Falls High for more than 30 years. Lee received several awards for his teaching, including the national Christa McAuliffe Award. He was also an Adjunct Composition Instructor at UNI in Cedar Falls and Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. Lee was a member of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, and a member of the National Education Association (NEA). He also served on the Board of Directors for North Star Community Services.

Lee had a variety of interests, including reading, traveling, history, music, wood working, fishing, church activities, and especially spending time with family and friends.