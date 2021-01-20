Lee VerMulm
December 18, 1941 - January 15, 2021
Lee VerMulm, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born December 18, 1941 in Le Mars, Iowa, to Jake and Dorothy (Van Roekel) VerMulm. Lee was raised in Rock Valley, where he graduated from high school. He received his B.A. from Northwestern College in Orange City and an M.A. from the University of Iowa. Lee married Hazel Van Veldhuizen on June 11, 1963 in Hull, Iowa.
After teaching in Alta, he taught writing and critical thinking skills at Cedar Falls High for more than 30 years. Lee received several awards for his teaching, including the national Christa McAuliffe Award. He was also an Adjunct Composition Instructor at UNI in Cedar Falls and Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. Lee was a member of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, and a member of the National Education Association (NEA). He also served on the Board of Directors for North Star Community Services.
Lee had a variety of interests, including reading, traveling, history, music, wood working, fishing, church activities, and especially spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel VerMulm, of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Lisa (Darrin) Dreyer of Roseville, CA/West Des Moines, Iowa and Laura (Bob) De Boer of Orange City; six grandchildren, Carson (Mollie), Camryn, and Chloe Dreyer, and Andrew (Laura), Benjamin, and Adam De Boer, and two brothers, Roger (Lynne) VerMulm of Stockton, California and Dennis (Martha) VerMulm of Urbandale, Iowa. Lee was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a private family service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.