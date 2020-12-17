August 23, 1932-December 13, 2020

GUTTENBERG—Lee “Tony” Schissel, age 88, of Guttenberg, IA, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones in Guttenberg, IA.

Tony was born August 23, 1932, the son of Bertram and Henrietta (Riehle) Schissel in Fort Atkinson Iowa. Tony had met Lucy Bohr at a dance in Spillville IA in 1957. He had married Lucy on June 18, 1959, which they had been married 61 years.

In 1952, Tony enlisted in the United States Army to Serve his country there he did so during the Korean War from 1952-1954 during this time he earned a Bronze Service Star. Upon his release from the Army he transferred to the Army Reserve to complete his 8 years under the Universal Military Training and Service Act.

Tony returned home to work at Rath Packing Plant in Waterloo, Iowa, where he remained working for a total of 35 years until the company closed their doors. He then farmed for several years until his retirement.