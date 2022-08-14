Lee Schindler

July 7 1947-August 8, 2022

CEADER FALLS-Lee Schindler, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, August 8, at her home.

She was born July 7, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Jack and Donna (Fairal) Burrell. Lee graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1965. She continued her education at Cal Poly Humboldt in aviation studies.

Lee married Larry Schindler September 1, 1979, in Ingleside, Illinois; he died May 2, 2021.

She worked as a ticket agent for TWA for many years and then at American Airlines, retiring in 2003. She also worked at Wal-Mart near Fox Lake, Illinois, where Lee and Larry spent time at their home on the lake. Her brother Rick and his family enjoyed summers at the lake waterskiing, boating and spending time together.

In her free time, Lee and Larry loved to travel.

They spent winters in Mesa, Arizona where they made many friends. Lee was a skilled cross stitcher and had sewn and quilted many blankets over the years.

Survived by her brother, Rick (Chris) Burrell, Waterloo; brother-in-law, Bill (Aida) Schindler, Anchorage, AK; nieces and nephews, Amy (KC) Lyons, Marion, Ben (Katie) Burrell, Waterloo, Korrie (John) Christensen of Cedar Falls, Lucas Burrell of Des Moines, Sarah (Matt) Schmoll of Colorado Springs, CO, Branson Burrell, Indianapolis, IN, Emily (Ray) Randa, Hinckley, MN; great-nieces and -nephews, Claire, Archer and Crosby Lyons; Weston and Navy Christensen; CeCe Burrell; Liam, Henry and Mia Randa; Madison and Meaghan Schmoll.

Preceded by her parents; husband; brother, John Burrell.

Funeral services 4:00 PM, Monday, August 15, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W 4th Street, Waterloo. Family will greet friends following the service until 6:00 PM.

Memorials to ASPCA or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneral.Services.com