August 8, 2022
Lee Schindler, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Monday, August 15, 2022 at Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th St. Waterloo, 319-233-6138. The family will greet friends following the service until 6:00 PM.
Memorials may be directed to ASPCA or charity of donor’s choice.
