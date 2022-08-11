 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee Schindler

August 8, 2022

Lee Schindler, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Monday, August 15, 2022 at Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th St. Waterloo, 319-233-6138. The family will greet friends following the service until 6:00 PM.

Memorials may be directed to ASPCA or charity of donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.

