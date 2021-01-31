Lee R. Mickey

He worked as a school counselor, coach, teacher, assistant principal, and principal for the Cedar Falls Community School District before retiring in 2000 to run a Bed and Breakfast with his wife in Vermont. He enjoyed renovating houses and chatting with guests at his Bed and Breakfast. Lee lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: fishing in northern Minnesota, encouraging young students in their dreams and endeavors, conversing with friends and family (and complete strangers), gardening, photography, and traveling across the United States. He was a sports enthusiast and a diehard Iowa Hawkeye fan. No ticket scalper could resist his plea to afford him the opportunity to take his grandson to “his first Hawkeye football game,” practically giving him the tickets. He was known for his sweet tooth and always had jellybeans or juju fruit candies to share with grandchildren. Lee is survived by wife Linda, daughter Lauren Anaya, son Jeff, and daughter-in-law Cindy. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Noah Anaya and Lewis, Olivia, and Elijah Mickey. The family attended a private Mass in his honor and will host celebration of life services in the spring, both in Savoy and in Cedar Falls, Iowa.