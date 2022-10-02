Lee Michael Watson

March 7, 1963-September 29, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Lee Michael Watson, 59, of Cedar Falls passed away on September 29, 2022 after a courageous battle of cancer.

Lee was born March 7, 1963 in Lincoln, NE and moved to and grew up in Iowa at the age of 8 and was always a Nebraska Cornhusker fan. He was most recently a material handler in Texas. He touched many lives, but the most important person was his son Arie.

He is survived by his son, Arie Watson; sister Tami Watson Taber, nephew Josh Taber, two great nephews, Jaxson and Lincoln Taber; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Shirley Watson.

Lee had his struggles, but would always go the extra mile for those he cared about. He was taken too soon, he lived a full filled life. A special “thank you” to the Cedar Valley Hospice Team.

Funeral services 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, where the visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may by left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com