NEW HARTFORD — Lee Wayne Meyer, 73, of New Hartford, died at home Monday, Aug. 27.
He was born May 26, 1945, in Des Moines, son of Alfred and Adeline (Schuck) Meyer. He married Catherine George, and they were later divorced. On Jan. 6, 1978, he married Shary Souhrada at the United Methodist Church in Lime Springs
Lee graduated from Aplington High School in 1963, attended trade school in Omaha, Neb., for auto mechanics and then worked in Grundy Center. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served with the Navy Seabees, with two tours in Chi Lai and Dong Ha, Vietnam, and later in Newfoundland, Canada. Back in Aplington, he worked at Frey’s Standard, owned Meyer Radiator and Auto Repair from 1972-1980, became one of Iowa’s first EMTs. Lee worked in Mason City repairing radiators, drove a bus for detassling crews, worked at Ron’s Auto Salvage and Truex Plumbing and Heating.
He had been active in Boy Scouts and had been a member at Aplington Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the New Hartford American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Wendy Gardner of Millington, Tenn., and Shary Louise (Clark) Ebert of Riceville; a son, Chris (Staci) Meyer of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Amanda and Allysa Gardner, Aidan, Asher and Arya Ebert; and a sister, Nora (Paul) Frederick of Capistrano Beach, Calif.
Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Lee and Shary’s home. The Geyer-Bickner American Legion Post 660 of New Hartford will give military honors following the service. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Private burial of remains will be at West Point Cemetery near Janesville at a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family to be used for future scholarships in mechanics or welding.
Lee had a lifelong passion for racing. In the 1970s, he raced stock cars in Waterloo, Nashua, Webster City, Boone and Marshalltown. In 1992, he began building go-carts for his son, Chris, to drive. This developed into building and racing go-carts for the next 26 years.
