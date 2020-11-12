Lee M. Jewett, 86, of La Porte City, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care. He was born October 4, 1934 in Independence the son of James and Mable Hocken Jewett. He graduated from Quasqueton High School in 1953. He joined the army in March of 1954 and was stationed with Radio Platoon Hq.Co.2 BN 26th Inf. Regt. In Germany. While serving there he was selected as a member of the honor guard which paraded for the Queen of Holland in the Tulip Festival in memory of the 10th Anniversary of Holland’s liberation. He was discharged from the Army in March of 1956,