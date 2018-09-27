WATERLOO — Lee L. Platt, 97, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.
She was born April 21, 1921, in Waverly, daughter of Albert and Hertha Morf. She married Dean Platt on June 4, 1942, in Ames; he died Oct. 25, 2009.
Lee graduated from Tripoli High School, and Iowa State University in 1942 with a bachelor of science degree in home economics. In 1944 Lee and Dean brought a long-time family business to Waterloo and founded Platt’s Nursery. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 72 years, joining Jan. 6, 1946, where she was a Sunday School teacher, a two-term member of the Session, member of the education committee and search committee for the organist and pastor, and a board member of Church Foundation. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter IU and Campfire Girls. She and Dean had received the Iowa State Service Key Award.
Survived by: a son, Richard (Marsha) Platt of Waterloo; a daughter, Ann (Gary) Fergemann of Kalamazoo, Mich.; five grandchildren, Brian (Katarzyna) Fergemann of Chicago, David (Tilly) Fergemann of Atlanta, Ga., Caitlyn (Trever) Sittig of New Hampton, Allison (Justin) Taylor of Harlan and Breanna Platt (friend Adam Nieland) of Storm Lake; six great-grandchildren, Oliva, Owen, Kate, Brock, Nolan and Dylan; and a sister, Jeanette Baran of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to Dean and Lee Platt Family Fund at Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa or First Presbyterian Church Foundation of Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
