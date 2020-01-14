Lee Errol Dawson

January 5, 1941-January 13, 2020

Lee E. Dawson departed for his eternal home on the morning of January 13, 2020.

He was born in Waterloo, Iowa on January 5, 1941 to the late Howard and Ella (Kammeier) Dawson.

Lee was a graduate of East High School class of '59, and upon graduation served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Spain. Lee was a dedicated career police officer, serving for 30 years and retiring from the Cedar Falls Police Department.

He was a gifted Karate teacher for over 50 years at the Cedar Falls Karate Club, the school he founded in 1970. In 2015 he was promoted to 10th degree Black Belt, a rare and distinguished achievement. In 2017 and 2018, Lee authored two books of Karate instruction and philosophy for the Japanese inspired Seishin-Ryu style he developed and taught.

Lee will be dearly missed by his children: Kelly Dawson (Jason Brownrigg) of Holmen, WI; Jeff (Terisa) Dawson of Evansdale, IA; Debra (Carlos) Puce of Wilmette, IL; Tina (Mike) Waner of Mcpherson, KS.