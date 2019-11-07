Lee Edwin Bertholf, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday November 2, 2019, at NewAldaya Care Facility.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Lee’s Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 at Country Side Vineyard Church at 3767 Lafayette Rd, Evansdale IA 50707, with a Luncheon to follow.
His family included: His dog Sugar, 3 sons, Brian (Denice) of Waterloo, Mark (Laurie) Waterloo and Shawn ( Laura) of New Jersey. Five grandchildren, Justin (Kristine), Jordan (Bridget), Jennifer (Zach) of Waterloo and Sadie and Emme of New Jersey. Five great grandchildren. A sister, Sue Christensen of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorthy Bertholf, two brothers, Richard and Bill Bertholf.
