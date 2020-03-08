Lee E. Smith Jr.
0 entries

Lee E. Smith Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Smith Jr.

Lee Smith Jr.

(1937-2020)

VINTON -- Lee Edward Smith Jr., 82, died Friday, March 6, at home under hospice care.

He was born July 9, 1937, in Waterloo, son of Lee Edward Sr. and Nellie Skalsky Smith. He attended East High School in Waterloo. Lee served in the U.S. Marines from 1954 to 1957. He was a member of the Vinton American Legion.

On Nov. 22, 1958, he married Barbara Lemon at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waterloo. Lee worked as a carpenter and as a sales agent and staff manager for Prudential Insurance Co. He was also owner of Vinton Trophy and Awards.

Survivors: his wife; his children, Cheri (Ken) Morrow of West Des Moines, Cyndee (Steve) Sinnott of LeRoy, Ill., and Mark (Lori) Smith of Vinton; his grandchildren, Aaron and Lisa Morrow, Eric and Kendra Morrow, Cassie and Andrew Mitchell, Chris Sinnott (Crystal Reynolds), Cory Sinnott, Adam Smith, Mandy and Eric Kakac; 10 great-grandchildren (the “Littles”); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Billy Eugene Smith; a sister, Betty Hoppenworth; infant triplet grandsons, Nicholas, Rusty and Mitchell Smith; his in-laws, John and Edith Lemon; in-law brothers and spouses.

Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, with military rites by the Iowa Military Funeral Honors Guard. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, t Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton.

Memorials: to the Benton County Conservation Center and Retrieving Freedom Inc.

Online condolences at www.vsrfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Smith, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News