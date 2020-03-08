Lee E. Smith Jr.

(1937-2020)

VINTON -- Lee Edward Smith Jr., 82, died Friday, March 6, at home under hospice care.

He was born July 9, 1937, in Waterloo, son of Lee Edward Sr. and Nellie Skalsky Smith. He attended East High School in Waterloo. Lee served in the U.S. Marines from 1954 to 1957. He was a member of the Vinton American Legion.

On Nov. 22, 1958, he married Barbara Lemon at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waterloo. Lee worked as a carpenter and as a sales agent and staff manager for Prudential Insurance Co. He was also owner of Vinton Trophy and Awards.

Survivors: his wife; his children, Cheri (Ken) Morrow of West Des Moines, Cyndee (Steve) Sinnott of LeRoy, Ill., and Mark (Lori) Smith of Vinton; his grandchildren, Aaron and Lisa Morrow, Eric and Kendra Morrow, Cassie and Andrew Mitchell, Chris Sinnott (Crystal Reynolds), Cory Sinnott, Adam Smith, Mandy and Eric Kakac; 10 great-grandchildren (the “Littles”); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Billy Eugene Smith; a sister, Betty Hoppenworth; infant triplet grandsons, Nicholas, Rusty and Mitchell Smith; his in-laws, John and Edith Lemon; in-law brothers and spouses.