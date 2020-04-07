(1936-2020)
BLAIRSTOWN -- Lee E. Bossom, 83, of Blairstown and formally of Quasqueton died of coronavirus on Sunday, April 5, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
He was born April 20, 1936, on the family farm in rural Plainfield, son of Howard E. and Margaret F. (Bryhl) Bossom, He was a graduate of Plainfield High School. He attended Wartburg College and University of Wisconsin School of Banking. On Jan. 31, 1970, Lee married Carol Ann Moroney at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Monti. They lived in Walker, Winthrop, and Quasqueton, where he worked for many years as a banker. In 1994, the couple owned and operated Bossom's Quasky Mart, and later purchased the Bossom's of Ryan Mart. He and Carol Ann briefly lived in Seattle and moved to Blairstown in 2016.
Lee was elected as the mayor of Quasqueton in 2002 and served until 2012. Lee was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus member. More recently, Lee was a member of the Blairstown City Council.He was also a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Blairstown.
Survivors: his wife; three children, Larry Bossom of Chicago, Janet (Joseph) Niebuhr of Blairstown, and Steven (Jennifer) Bossom of Covington, Wash.; four grandchildren, Maggie and Eddie Niebuhr, and Amelia and Addyson Bossom; a sister, Dorothy Norton of Florissant, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Elna Hazelwood; and two brothers, John and Elmer Bossom.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Online condolence at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
He will be missed by many.
