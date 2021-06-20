March 8, 1939-June 18, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lee D. Voelschow, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, June 18th, 2021, at the Deery Suites in Hospice care after a recent illness.

Lee was born March 8, 1939, in Earlville, Iowa, the son of John and Sylvia (Hamlin) Voelschow. He attended Strawberry Point High School and graduated with the class of 1957. On September 2, 1961 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Mona (Braun) Voelschow and they had 4 children.

After serving two years in the Army (1963-1965), he worked as a machinist at John Deere for 30 years until he retired in October, 1995.

Lee was a member of the Community of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was an active and beloved member of the Knights of Columbus, where he served as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 700, Faithful Navigator of the Hennessey Assembly, Deputy Grand Knight, and Financial Secretary. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and he will be deeply missed.