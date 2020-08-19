Lee Bakker, age 95, of Hudsonville, MI, formerly of Wellsburg, IA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the First Christian Reformed Cemetery in Wellsburg, IA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Legacy Foundation in Jenison, MI, Unity Christian High School in Hudsonville, MI, or the charity of your choice.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois (Aukes) Bakker; his second wife, Thelma (Oostendorp) Bakker; siblings, Herman Bakker, Edwin Bakker, Genevieve Powell, Manley Bakker, Peter Bakker. He is survived by his children, Dwight and Janice Bakker, Randall and Donna Bakker, Mark and Teresa Bakker, Jon and Corinne Bakker; step-son, John and Darla Oostendorp; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bakker; many nieces and nephews. Lee served his country in the US Army during WWII in France and Germany. He was a US Rural Mail Carrier for 28 years and an electrician for 42 years. Lee served as an elder of Wellsburg CRC and Hillcrest CRC, attending synod 3 times. He served on the board of Dordt College, on the CRC denominational Board of Publications, and on the CRC denominational Home Missions Board.