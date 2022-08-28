January 23, 1945-June 15, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Lee Ann Wittstock (Farnsworth), 77, was formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away in Kingman, AZ., Monday, June 15, 2022 of natural causes.

Lee Ann was born on January 23, 1945 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Fred D. Sr. and Imogene M. Wittstock.

On June 22, 1968, Lee Ann was united in marriage to James Farnsworth. In 1972, they welcomed a daughter, Anji Barnard, who now resides in Cedar Falls, Iowa with her husband of 29 years and is the owner of Farnsworth Electronics. Lee Ann and Jim later divorced in 1984.

Lee Ann graduated from Columbus High School in 1963. She worked at Black’s Department Store for many years then owned Pier 1 Imports on Main Street in Cedar Falls. She was an Amway representative for many years and also worked at Helen Gallagher Gift Shop at the Cedar Falls Mall. She had other various jobs thereafter.

Lee Ann is survived by her only daughter Anji Barnard, a sister-in-law Darlene Wittstock of Waterloo, along with many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Lee Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Jr. and her parents, Imogene and Freddy, along with her grandparents, Jess and Louise Emery.

Lee Ann will be cremated and buried at the Chloride Cemetery in Kingman, AZ. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Arthritis National Research Foundation.