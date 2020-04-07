× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1952-2020)

WATERLOO - Leanne Willard, 67, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 2, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born Oct. 30, 1952, in Waterloo, daughter of Joe and Regina (Lorenzen) Jurgens. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1970; later graduating from Patricia Stevens Women's Business College. She married Dell Willard on Aug. 19, 1972, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Leanne worked at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center (formerly Covenant) for more than 38 years in the telecommunication department, retiring in 2018.

Survivors: her husband; two sons, Joshua (Christine) of Mission Viejo, Calif., and Bryce (Melissa) of Cedar Falls; two granddaughters, Savannah and Hallie; two brothers, Darrell (David) Jurgens of Des Moines and Keith (Jan) Jurgens of Comfort, Texas.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Richard in infancy; and a sister; Angela Sue Wolf.

Services: No services are planned at this time. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Cards sent to the Locke Funeral Home will be forwarded to the family.

Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.