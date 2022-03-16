January 1, 1947-March 11, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-LeAnn Rae Bishop, 75, of La Porte City, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center Medical Center. She was born on January 1, 1947, the daughter of Elmer and Leona Petersen Schreck. LeAnn worked as an LPN for various health care organizations, retiring in 2009. On June 15, 1974, LeAnn married Joel Bishop in West Union, IA. The couple was blessed to raise three children.

To say LeAnn had a green thumb is an understatement. She enjoyed gardening, both inside the house as well as in the yard. She also enjoyed sewing. She was a member of St Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City.

LeAnn is survived by her husband, Joel, of LaPorte City; daughters Andrea (Kevin Welker) McNary of Dobbs, CA and Heather (Patrick) McAlpine of Waverly; grandchildren Sean and Ryan Vyka, Connor McAlpine, and Fiona, Kalen and Sebastian Dalbey; and many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Blake Palmer; and sisters, JoAnn Billerbeck and Carol Palmer.

As a show of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the family.

A memorial service honoring LeAnn will be on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St Paul United Methodist Church where the family will greet friend beginning at 9:30 AM. Inurnment will follow at West View Cemetery all in La Porte City.

Locke in La Porte is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.LockeFunrealServices.com for more.