Lean on religious faith to overcome fears

McDonald’s work is driven by Proverbs 3:27: “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due when it is in the power of your hand to do so.”

“Giving honors to God, who gave me the courage to come out of my comfort zone and do something that has never been done before,” she says. “I had to pray to God to help me; I needed his guidance and instruction on the path he wanted me to take.”

McDonald also believes God sent her needed assistance and advisers. This includes reference teams from Waterloo and Des Moines public libraries, who recommended Paul Lewis’ “Scouting in Iowa: The Value Endures.”

“From this book, I have learned that in the early years of scouting, there were 32 African American Boy Scout troops, and seven came from Iowa,” says McDonald.

The book also affirmed the connection between scouting and black churches.

With records from Antioch Baptist Church and Payne AME Church —- Waterloo’s African-American “mother churches” —- McDonald confirmed their Sunday schools joined to form Troop 12 in 1920.