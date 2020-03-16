Lean on religious faith to overcome fears

When trying something new, fear of the unknown is perhaps the most powerful deterrent.
In fact, some psychologists believe fear of the unknown may indeed be the root of fear. However, this doesn’t stop people from overcoming their fears.
Some do this by relying on religious faith. That’s true for Carla McDonald. She’s looked to her beliefs during her 20-year journey to share the contributions of African-American to Boy Scouts.
In 2000, McDonald read an article about a group of 19 African-American Eagle Scouts. The article noted that few people of African-American heritage join take up scouting.
McDonald believed that an erroneous assumption. Her grandfather, Edgar V. Cunningham Sr., had achieved Eagle Scout status June 8, 1926, roughly 14 years after the distinction was instituted.
He is believed to be the first Eagle Scout of African American descent. The article didn’t mention this; what else had it possibly overlooked?
McDonald resolved to confirm Cunningham’s first.
“I just knew this was a part of black history that wasn’t acknowledged, and that’s a shame,” she says.
Local, state and national scouting officials sought to help. However, scouting records don’t track a scout’s race. McDonald consulted records and contacted everyone from scouting executives to military officials.
McDonald’s work is driven by Proverbs 3:27: “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due when it is in the power of your hand to do so.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Giving honors to God, who gave me the courage to come out of my comfort zone and do something that has never been done before,” she says. “I had to pray to God to help me; I needed his guidance and instruction on the path he wanted me to take.”
McDonald also believes God sent her needed assistance and advisers. This includes reference teams from Waterloo and Des Moines public libraries, who recommended Paul Lewis’ “Scouting in Iowa: The Value Endures.”
“From this book, I have learned that in the early years of scouting, there were 32 African American Boy Scout troops, and seven came from Iowa,” says McDonald.
The book also affirmed the connection between scouting and black churches.
With records from Antioch Baptist Church and Payne AME Church —- Waterloo’s African-American “mother churches” —- McDonald confirmed their Sunday schools joined to form Troop 12 in 1920.
“James E. Mills was the scoutmaster for Antioch, … and the initial 17 members of the troop were David Bell, Willie Brown, Norman Smith, Johnnie Person, Wingo Bingaman, Dudley Porter, Levere Erwing, Samuel, Rodger, Jake Murfy, Norman Mable, Andrew Irving, Herbert Mason, Setorious Dye, James Torpley, Mack Arthur and Walter Owens,” says McDonald.
James Lincoln Page served as the AME scoutmaster. McDonald lists the original members as Robert, Percy and Bishop Burt; Harry Crockett; Edgar Cunningham; Edward Jones; Russell Lasley; Frank Lee; Remus Owens; Clay Owens; Willie Pugh; Layell Farney; Russell Bill; Rudolph Bill; Charles Taylor; Mike Morehead; Cleophus Bryant; Hars Love; Leonard Price; Leonard Sweat; Willie Washington; Span Oliver; Henry Wortham; Augustus Anderson; Vivret Norman; Claude Hoosman; Walter Pearson; and Lark Anderson.
Four other troops include Burlington 10, founded 1917, Davenport 26 (1919), Clinton 17 (1920) and Des Moines 59 (1920).
“All these … troops have something in common: They did not know about each other,” says McDonald. “That includes Boy Scout Troop 12. But they shared a common knowledge of worship, through Sunday school, from the churches that sponsored them.”
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.