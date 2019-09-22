(1928-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Leah V. Berg, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Sept. 20, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
She was born Nov. 28, 1928, in Toledo, daughter of Albert and Mildred (Vore) Clark. She married Howard “Jack” Berg on March 4, 1956, in Marshalltown, Iowa. He died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Leah graduated from Toledo High School and earned her nursing degree from Evangelical Hospital of Marshalltown in 1953. She was a registered nurse with Dr. Jeffrey Crandall for more than 25 years.
Survived by: two daughters, Becky (Dallas) Poe of Waterloo and LeAnn (Tim Blau) Courbat of Phoenix; a son, William (Carrie) Berg of Urbandale; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Pauline Weekley of Wichita, Kan.; and a brother, Joseph Clark of Ginnell.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: two sisters, Grace LaPointe and Ruth Balfour.
Combined memorial service: for Leah and her husband, Jack at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Richardson Funeral Service, with visitation for an hour before the service. A luncheon will follow in Scott Hall at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Leah enjoyed gardening, baking, biking and aquatic exercise.
To plant a tree in memory of Leah Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.