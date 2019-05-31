{{featured_button_text}}
Leah Topliff

Leah Lynn Topliff, 50, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, due to a ruptured brain aneurysm at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at McLaren’s Resthaven Chapel, 801 19th St., West Des Moines, IA. A service for family and friends will be Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at McLaren’s Resthaven Chapel.

To read the entire obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.

