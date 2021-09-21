EVANSDALE-Following a lengthy battle with lung cancer Leah Rae Patterson of Evansdale, Iowa passed away at the age of 71 years old. Born on December 20th, 1949 Daughter of Feliz S. Tovar and Betty (Brandis) Tovar. A beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend took her last breath with family by her side at Cedar Valley Hospice. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa and attended Waterloo schools. Married to Mark Patterson for 41 years. Leah was a dedicated, hardworking, family oriented person her whole life. She owned the 8 ball bar for 5 years and worked many other jobs before she retired from the Quality Inn & Suites after 12 years. She loved fishing, camping, cooking, and her family most of all. She was loved by many, the backbone to her family, and anyone that needed a helping hand.