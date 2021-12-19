Leah Ann McCool

October 23, 1948-December 17, 2021

Leah Ann McCool, 73 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville with burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Dyersville.

Leah was born October 23, 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Edward and Delores (Turner) McCool. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1966 and went on to earn her BA from Mt. Mercy College in 1970 and later her Masters degree from the University of Iowa. Leah was a teacher at Western Dubuque School for 35 years and retired in May of 2005.

Once she retired from education, Leah started working at the James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville. She was a member of WDEA, NEA, ISEA, National Council of teachers of Mathematics, St, Francis Xavier Parish and Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. Leah liked to read, quilt, knit crochet and carve. She adored her schnauzer dogs Riley, Ripley, Max and Sugar.

After her mothers death, Leah became the matriarch of the McCool family and filled that role well. Leah always provided unending love and support to her family and was the first to offer help to anyone in need. Leah made every holiday a special time for her family with her fun-loving spirit and her good cooking. She did not know a stranger and always welcomed everyone to her home. She created a lasting legacy of love for her family to cherish.

Survivors include her siblings: Tom (Mely) McCool of Port Orchard, WA, Kevin McCool of Dyersville, Mike (Robin) McCool of Colesburg, Pat (Jill) McCool of Waterloo, nephews; Ross (Sara) McCool of Dyersville, Ryan Malone of Olathe, KS, nieces, Sara (Robbie) Kennedy of Olathe, KS, Mika McCool of Colesburg, great nieces and nephews, Sage, Jagger, Decklin, Dicey, Tracy and Mellisa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, great niece, Savannah Domeyer and great nephew, Colby John.

Memorial donations may be directed to James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Ave. E, Dyersville, IA 52040.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.