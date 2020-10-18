June 24, 1938-October 13, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Lawson Maubry Little, 82 of Marshalltown, formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) Vinton. Interment will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Palo Cemetery with graveside military rites. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time on Friday at the funeral home.

Lawson was born on June 24, 1938 in Cedar Rapids to Ralph C. and Ruth A. (Maubry) Little. He graduated from Palo Consolidated High School. Lawson served his country in the United States Navy from 1958 until 1960. He worked as a painter at the John Deere Tractor works in Waterloo. Lawson enjoyed playing cards, reading, bowling, ceramics and especially fishing. He also enjoyed making poppie sprays for the Waverly Legion Auxiliary.

He is survived by his children, Vickie Eschen, Ronda (David) Rapp, and Brenda Little, all of Cedar Falls, Cindy Little of Peoria, AZ, and Janson Collins of Urbandale; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Linda Tilbury of Sedalia, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Laurence, R. Robert, Glenn, and George Little; and his sisters, Mary Wheeler, and Naomi Yates.