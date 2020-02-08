(1927-2020)
WATERLOO — Lawrence W. Stansbery, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Manor Care.
He was born July 12, 1927, in New Hampton, the son of Ulysses and Anna Rohrick Stansbery. He married Evelyn Nystel on June 21, 1950, in New Hampton, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 2006.
Lawrence served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was employed with Rath Packing Co. as a pipe fitter.
Survived by: three sons, Larry (Rebecca) Stansbery of Evansdale, Harlan (Kathy) Stansbery of Mount Airy, Md., and Lonnie Stansbery of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Patrick Stansbery, Kimberly (Judd) Sires, Megan Stansbery and Katie Stansbery; and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Evelyn Stansbery.
Preceded in death by: an infant daughter, Diana Marie Stansbery; his brother, Ervin Stansbery; four sisters, Sylvia Nystel, Edna Maklenburg, OrellaSchwickerath, and Rose Nystel.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with inurnment at Fairview Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
