(1922-2020)

Lawrence W. Hess, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22. 2020, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospice in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, September 28, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Masks should be worn and social distancing will be practiced at the church. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with graveside military rites by the Emil H. Dutler American Legion Post #177 of Mt. Auburn and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 PM Sunday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established.

Lawrence was born on April 19, 1922, to Robert and Gladys Hess in Hardin County, Iowa. On November 27, 1948, he was united in marriage to Phyllis A. Schultz in Missouri. Lawrence served his Country in the United States Army during World War II. Lawrence and Phyllis farmed in the Vinton / Urbana area, where Lawrence enjoyed helping his neighbors whenever he could. He was a member of the Emil H. Dutler American Legion Post #177. He enjoyed camping and traveling, and dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.