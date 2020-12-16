Lawrence W. Balsley

July 9, 1940-December 11, 2020

Lawrence William Balsley age 80 of Plainfield, IA, died Friday evening, December 11, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Plainfield with Rev. Dennis Bachman officiating

For those unable to attend you are invited to please join the family on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, on the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page. For those attending in person, it is mandatory to practice social distancing and wear face masks to both the funeral and visitation.

Interment will be held in Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield with Jon Fisher, Chad Hansen, Jason Vetter, Logan Hansen, Cooper Fisher, and Jason Fisher Serving as pallbearers. The honorary pallbearer is Landry Vetter.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation will continue from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Face coverings are mandatory and visitation will be a rolling visitation with 15 people at a time in attendance.