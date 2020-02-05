Lawrence Smith

(1927-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Lawrence L. Smith, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born March 29, 1927, in Plainfield, son of Clark and Rose Mary (Gallmeyer) Smith. He married Ruth Steere on Dec. 14, 1954, in Queen City, Mo.

Lawrence served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was employed at John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 1982.

Lawrence was a member of the VFW and UAW Local 838.

Survived by: his wife; three sons, David (Wendy) Smith, Steve (Joyce) Smith and Kevin (Tora) Smith; a daughter, Peggy (Ken Ferch), all of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Marvin Smith of Clarksville; and one sister, Norma Izer of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; one brother, Laverne Smith; and one sister, Emma Smith in infancy.