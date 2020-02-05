Lawrence Smith

(1927-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Lawrence L. Smith, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born March 29, 1927, in Plainfield, son of Clark and Rose Mary (Gallmeyer) Smith. He married Ruth Steere on Dec. 14, 1954, in Queen City, Mo.
Lawrence served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was employed at John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 1982.
You have free articles remaining.
Lawrence was a member of the VFW and UAW Local 838.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, David (Wendy) Smith, Steve (Joyce) Smith and Kevin (Tora) Smith; a daughter, Peggy (Ken Ferch), all of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Marvin Smith of Clarksville; and one sister, Norma Izer of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; one brother, Laverne Smith; and one sister, Emma Smith in infancy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and U.S. Army funeral honors detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Feb. 6, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to service time at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.