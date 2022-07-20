March 28, 1949-July 16, 2022

EVANSDALE-Lawrence R. “Butch” Westphal, 73, of Evansdale, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo.

He was born March 28, 1949, in Crookston, Minnesota, the son of R. William “Bill” and Dorothy (Stroot) Westphal.

Butch graduated from Dunkerton High School with the class of 1967.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from March 3, 1969 until his honorable discharge on April 2, 1973. Butch was presented a Purple Heart Medal from injuries sustained during his service.

Butch worked as a glazier for Esser Paint & Glass for many years. He then worked for the United States Postal Service until retiring on March 31, 2009.

He was a member of the Evansdale Amvet Post 31. Butch was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing softball. He liked to hang out and socialize with his friends. Butch had a stubborn streak but made sure things were done the right way. He loved his family and cherished his grandchildren.

Survived by two daughters, Jessica (Matt) Bullerman of Evansdale and Jennifer (Brett) Krantz of Riverside; four grandchildren, Addison & Morgan Bullerman and Kaia and Kaleb Krantz; and sister, Paulette Payne of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Kim Westphal.

Celebration of Life Gathering: 1:00—4:00 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, with Military Honors performed at 1:00 pm by Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and Iowa Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Memorials may be directed to the family as a memorial fund will be established later.

Visit www.LockeFuneralService.com to leave condolences. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.