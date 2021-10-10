Lawrence Plote Sr.

FAIRBANK-Lawrence (Larry) Plote Sr. age 83 formerly of Fairbank, Iowa passed away at his home in Gilbert, Arizona surrounded by his sons, Larry, John and Joel on Sunday, October 3, 2021 peacefully after a courageous battle with Cancer. Larry was born to Ernst F Plote and Lydia Kastning Plote in Cook County, Palatine Illinois. He was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at St. Peters church in Schaumberg, Illinois. November 16, 1957 he married Janet Steil at St Mathews Church, Niles. To this union five children were born. Larry worked in Hoffman Estates, Illinois before purchasing his farm near Fairbank, Iowa in 1966 fulfilling his dream and he described as his greatest joy and accomplishment. His love were his cattle. Larry participated in softball leagues, supported his community fire departments, American Legion, Cattlemens associations and churches. He loved dancing with Janet, John Deere tractors, Nascar, rodeo, rfd tv, playing cards, visiting casinos, old country music, traveling, Coors beer but he was happiest when friends and family joined him on the patio. He was quick with one liners and was a great story teller.