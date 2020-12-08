Lawrence Neuman

Lawrence, AKA Chief, Butch, or Larry, was born on July 31, 1942 in Waterloo, IA, a son to Walter and Donna (Bayeh) Neuman. In Sept. 1961, Lawrence joined the U.S. Navy and completed 3 tours on the USS Kitty Hawk CVA-63, V1 Division. In 1965, he was honorable discharged with the rank of ABH2. Following his time in the service, he moved back to Waterloo and invested over 15 years with John Deere. Lawrence had three children with Sandy (Dorwin) Neuman; Nathan (Allison) Neuman, Heather (Dave) Oltrogge, and Ben (Dana) Neuman. He later married Jeannie Neuman and helped raise her daughter; Vicki (Tavis) Addison. Lawrence owned and operated System Services alongside his son, Nate, until he retired. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement and embraced every opportunity to spend some quality time with family and friends, especially with his undeniably adored grandchildren. Golfing, which he referred to as “another day at the office”, was always at the top of his list and overseeing the 3 Elms Golf Course League in Independence brought him true joy. He also enjoyed scuffing the tip of his pool cue with a cold drink nearby whenever possible, showing off his karaoke skills for those willing to listen, along with painting and working on his most recent puzzles. Our hearts are broken today, but thankfully we have an abundance of memories to help heal the tears through the days ahead. We are so very thankful that we were blessed to have a wonderful family vacation to Tennessee this July that was filled with fellowship, fun, and much laughter. Lawrence will be missed by all who knew and loved him and we now wait patiently to see his joyful smile once again.