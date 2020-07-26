× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1943-2020)

Lawrence “Larry” Miller, was born on December 21, 1943 in Waterloo, IA, son of John and Frances (Gronewald) Miller. He attended and graduated from the Waterloo school system in 1961. He worked various vending machine routes, was a chef at Sunnyside Country Club and retired from Tysons in 2019.

Larry united in marriage to Darlene Rule on January 19, 1963 in Waterloo, IA. They were later divorced. He was later united in marriage to Debra Huemann in Stacyville on July 14, 1984.

Larry enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, telling jokes, scratch tickets, and his rock and mineral collection.

Larry is survived by his wife Deb, sons Kurt (Carol) Miller of California and Eric (Allyson) Miller of Davenport; daughters Rebecca Miller of Waterloo, Sarah (Kyle) Kuennen of Marion, Laura (Justin) Moore of Phoenix, AZ; a sister Loretta (Bob) Durst of Gaithersburg, MA; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Craig Miller and Dirk Miller, and son Keith Miller.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

The family will be having a private burial. A celebration of life will be held at the Parrott & Wood Funeral home on Saturday, August 1st from 1 PM to 3 PM.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.