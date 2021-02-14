May 26, 1939—February 12, 2021

CLUTIER-Lawrence Lewis “Larry” Dvorak, 81, of Clutier, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at his home due to a sudden illness. A Memorial Service and Interment will be held at a later date at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in rural Clutier.

Larry was born May 26, 1939, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Lewis and Julia (Kuchynka) Dvorak.

He graduated from Clutier High School in 1956.

Larry worked for Sienknecht Implement until 1980 and farmed until 2010. He loved Allis Chalmers tractors and helping on the farm. Larry enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball and going to casinos with his special friend. In his younger years, he liked fishing with his niece and nephews. Larry was a member of the Immaculate Conception in Clutier and later St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Traer.

Survivors include his significant other, JoAnn Schmitt of Cedar Rapids; one sister, Becky Swierz of Evanston, IL; one sister-in-law, Linda Dvorak of Clutier; five nephews, Tom (Dori) Dvorak, Tim Dvorak, Terry Dvorak, Travis (Kelley) Dvorak, and Michael Swierz; one niece, Janel (BJ) Ruzicka; thirteen great nieces and nephews; and three great-great nieces.