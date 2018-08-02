(1923-2018)
WATERLOO — Lawrence “Larry” Martin, 94, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 8, at Covenant Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 3, 1923, in Nashua, son of William and Kathryn Driscoll Martin. He married Valeria Kuchynka July 19, 1948, at St. John’s in Waterloo.
Larry graduated from Nashua high school in 1942. He served our country honorably and proudly as a signalman in the United States Navy Armed Guard in World War II. He served on two Liberty ships, the SS John Howard Payne in the Salerno Italy invasion and later on the SS Ezra Meeker in the Pacific and finally the tanker Gulf Wing. After the war he returned to Waterloo and was a firefighter for the Waterloo Fire Dept. for 32 ½ years, retiring as a lieutenant in 1978.
Survived by: two sons, Greg (Lee Ann) Martin of Rochester, Minn., and Stuart (Coleen) Martin of Montrose, Calif; two daughters, Maurita Martin of Lancaster, Calif., and Colleen (Robert) Olson of Traverse City, Mich.; 13 grandchildren, Martin Fleming, Moiri Fleming, Cory Olson, Jessica Pennington, Justin Pennington, Miles Martin, Madeleine Martin, Sydney Martin, Serena Ivy, Lauren Steuart, Sean Steuart, Ben Steuart and Megan Steuart; and one great-grandchild, Pierson Ivy.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Valeria; two brothers, Gerald Martin and Jerome Martin; and a sister, Patricia Kalianov.
Private burial service: was held July 18, where military rites were performed by Cedar Falls AMVETS by Post 49 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Columbus High School or St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.