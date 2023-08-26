January 13, 1957—August 22, 2023

DUNKERTON—Lawrence “Larry” Joseph Weber, 66 years old of Dunkerton, IA, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m.- Saturday, August 26, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church-Barclay, rural Dunkerton with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Larry was born January 13, 1957, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Donald Joseph Weber and Charlotte Joann (Grubb) Weber. He attended Dunkerton schools and was a former member of the Dunkerton Sportsman’s club. Larry had worked as a custodian at the University of Northern Iowa. He enjoyed playing cards and talking with friends at K&M Corner in Dewar.

Larry is survived by his father, Donald J. Weber of Dunkerton; one brother, Steven (Lori) Weber of Dewar, IA; and nieces and nephews. His mother Joann and one sister, Sandra Kleeberg, preceded him in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.