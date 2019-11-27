Lawrence 'Larry' Johnson

(1939-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Lawrence “Larry” R. Johnson, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Nov. 19 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Waterloo, son of Lawrence John and Dorothy (McClellan) Johnson. He married Martha “Marty” Salisbury on Nov. 26, 1966, in Rochester, Minn.
He graduated from Hudson High School in 1958 and was a supervisor at John Deere.
Survivors: his wife; three daughters, Debra (Roger) Bailey of Guttenberg, Donna Hansen of Hudson, and Susan (James) McKelvey of Oak Park, Ill.; a son, Charles (Katherine) Johnson of Lincoln, Neb.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Valerie (Jerry) Murphy of Peel, Ark.
Memorial Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls with inurnment in the church columbarium. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, and also for an hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Loved and highly respected by all, Larry was known for his problem solving skills, always finding a better way to accomplish a goal. He was instrumental in developing the prototype for the John Deere Gator. He was also known for his outstanding athletic skills and hobbies, excelling at each one.
