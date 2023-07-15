October 26, 1934-July 11, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Lawrence “Larry” James Folchert, 88, died on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

He was born on October 26, 1934, in Wellfleet, NE, son of John Edward Sr. and Katherine (Greenwood) Folchert. Larry’s parents died when he was 13 years of age within 6 months of each other. He then lived with family friends and older brother Frank and his family until he enlisted in the Navy at age 18. He served on the USS Constitution during the Korean War. He met the love of his life at a military dance in Seattle, and on March 22, 1957, he was united in marriage to Virginia Mae Danielsen in Nashua, IA. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2018. Larry was a proud John Deere employee and staunch union supporter. He loved the Iowa

Hawkeyes, enjoyed fishing , golfing, dancing, music, and winters in Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Becky (Glenn Maring) Folchert of Waterloo and Julie (Larry) Ubben of Hudson; sons, Mark (Terilynn) Folchert of Arlington, TX, and Bruce Folchert of Irving, TX; and grandchildren, Matthew (Laura) Ubben of Hudson, Amanda (Jeremy) Rosel of Cedar Falls, Anna (Patrick) Taylor of Burleson, TX, and Joshua Folchert of Fort Worth, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; grandson, Jeffrey Folchert; three brothers, Edward, Charles, and Frank; and sister, Dorothy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service. Inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to family to be determined at a later date. Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.