Lawrence L. Johnson

(1941-2020)
WATERLOO -- Lawrence Lee Johnson, 78, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 13, at Pillars of Cedar Valley Care Center of natural causes.
He was born May 12, 1941, in Durant, Miss., son of Rufus Johnson and Eula C. Parker.
Survived by: a sister, Hattie M. “Ree” Derden of Melbourne, Fla.; two nephews, James “Jimmy” Derden and Steven Derden; many family members and friends; and special cousins Virginia Morehead Austin and Betty Moore.
Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Chapel Mausoleum at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Sanders Funeral Service and for an hour before services Friday at the chapel.
He was a loving son, grandson and brother to his family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.