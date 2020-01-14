Lawrence L. Johnson

(1941-2020)

WATERLOO -- Lawrence Lee Johnson, 78, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 13, at Pillars of Cedar Valley Care Center of natural causes.

He was born May 12, 1941, in Durant, Miss., son of Rufus Johnson and Eula C. Parker.

Survived by: a sister, Hattie M. “Ree” Derden of Melbourne, Fla.; two nephews, James “Jimmy” Derden and Steven Derden; many family members and friends; and special cousins Virginia Morehead Austin and Betty Moore.

Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Chapel Mausoleum at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Sanders Funeral Service and for an hour before services Friday at the chapel.

He was a loving son, grandson and brother to his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.