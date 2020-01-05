Lawrence Judisch

{{featured_button_text}}
(1935-2020)

SUMNER — Lawrence Lowell Judisch, 84, of rural Sumner, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 1.

He was born Jan. 24, 1935, in Bremer County, son of Robert and Viola (Tietje) Judisch. On Feb. 12, 1956, he married Dorothy Jean Boevers at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn.

Lawrence attended St. John Parochial School-Buck Creek in Sumner. He was a longtime farmer and also a custom painter. He had been a member of his church council and Sunday School teacher.

Survivors: his wife; his children, Jody (Rick) Buhr and Timothy Judisch; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Darin) Steege and Darci (Matthew) Fuelling; his great-grandchildren, Karlee, Dawson, Brecken Fuelling and Jacob and Emma Steege; his siblings, Ruth Peters-Steinbronn, Miriam Westendorf-Walker, Shirley Lahmann-Shookman and David Judisch; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his sister, Dorothy Gloede-Niemeyer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek in rural Sumner, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. today, Jan. 5, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Memorials: a fund has been established.

Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Following retirement, Lawrence enjoyed the many winters he and Dorothy spent in Arizona. Mostly, he enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

