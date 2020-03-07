Lawrence J. Steffen

(1930-2020)
JANESVILLE -- Lawrence John Steffen, 89, of Janesville, died Thursday, March 5, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
He was born Oct. 3, 1930, son of John and Barbara (Caillard) Steffen. He graduated from Ackley High School in 1948. In 1949, he entered the U.S. Army serving in Korea where he earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Lawrence married Vanda Roever on March 2, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. In 1971, they moved to Vanda's family farm and crop farmed and raised livestock for 47 years. In 2014, the family farm was honored at the Iowa State Fair as a Century Farm. He also worked during his life at Schultz Manufacturing in Waterloo, Calhoun Wagons, and at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls as a pattern designer for 33 years.
Lawrence was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly and Cedar Falls American Legion.
Survivors: a daughter, Mary Creech of Shell Rock; a son, Robert (Diana) Steffen of Waverly; six grandchildren, Alisa (Shane) Turner, Sara (Scott) Wehling, Lawrence Creech, Kayla (Brian) Woods, Jenna Steffen and John Steffen; six great-grandchildren, Jaylen Turner, Hailey Wehling, Deron Turner, Andrew Wehling, Zachery Turner, and Easton Wehling; and two brothers, Donald (Lorraine) Steffen of Cedar Rapids and Vincent (Jackie) Steffen of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Vanda, on March 11, 2019; and a brother, Joseph Steffen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with burial in the church cemetery with the Waverly Area Veterans Group giving honors. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with a 7 p.m. rosary-Scripture service. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online at www.kaisercorson.com
His greatest enjoyment was time with his family. He was fond of his horses and was known to give wagon and sleigh rides to family and friends who stopped to visit. Other ways he passed his time included playing games, collecting toy tractors and putting together puzzles.
