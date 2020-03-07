Lawrence J. Steffen

He was born Oct. 3, 1930, son of John and Barbara (Caillard) Steffen. He graduated from Ackley High School in 1948. In 1949, he entered the U.S. Army serving in Korea where he earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Lawrence married Vanda Roever on March 2, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. In 1971, they moved to Vanda's family farm and crop farmed and raised livestock for 47 years. In 2014, the family farm was honored at the Iowa State Fair as a Century Farm. He also worked during his life at Schultz Manufacturing in Waterloo, Calhoun Wagons, and at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls as a pattern designer for 33 years.