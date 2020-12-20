Lawrence Howard Smalley

Lawrence Howard, son of Howard and Veva (Blandin) Smalley was born December 21, 1932, in Osage. He graduated from Osage Community High School in 1950. Lawrence continued his education at Iowa State Teacher College (now known as the University of Northern Iowa) where he received his Bachelor’s Degree and his Master’s from NE Missouri State University. On November 27, 1953, he was united in marriage with Martha Doeringsfeld at the United Methodist Church in Hampton. Lawrence taught Industrial Arts and Driver’s Ed in Cherokee from 1955-1958, Industrial Arts, Math and coached Junior High Wrestling and Football at Hampton Community Schools from 1959-1968, was Elementary Principal from 1969-1979 at Tripoli and from 1979-1991 taught Industrial Arts at Tripoli, and coached Jr. High Wrestling. Lawrence retired from teaching in 1991. He was a member of River City Barbershop Chorus in Mason City for over fifty years and was editor of “The Pitch”, the monthly newsletter which he won Central States District and International Champion. Lawrence enjoyed being with family, woodworking, antique and antique shows, genealogy, and pets.