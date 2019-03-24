Try 3 months for $3
Lawrence H. Van Hauen, 87, passed away Sunday, March 17 at his home in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

He was born October 23, 1931, in Clarksville, son of John and Hannah Van Hauen. He married Mary Wildeboer September 30, 1951, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, and together they raised two sons. Lawrence was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and retired from John Deere in 1987, after 32 years of service.

Survived by: his wife of 67 years; two sons, Larry (Kim) of Rocky Mount, Missouri, Tim (Debbie) of Canton, Michigan; 5 grandchildren, Amy (Jesse) of San Diego, California, Aaron (Jessica) of Parkersburg, Alaina (Jake) of Ackley, Adam and Abby, both of Canton, Michigan; 8 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Raymond.

A private family gathering was held per Lawrence’s wishes.

