Lawrence George “Larry” Schmidt

Larry was born June 5, 1938, in Butler County, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Minnie (Laube) Schmidt. Larry was baptized in June of 1938, in Clarksville, Iowa and on March 18, 1951, he was confirmed at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1957. Larry served active duty in the United States Army from 1960-1962, then transferred to the National Guard and continued to serve until 1967. On May 2, 1965, Larry was united in marriage to Joyce Brase at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. During his life Larry worked for Fred’s Super Value, Shield Bantam, Oliver Corporation all in Iowa. While working for Bantam/Koehring as District Manager he and his family were transferred to Golden Colorado. In 1979, he and his family moved back to Waverly, Iowa where he was general foreman at Koehring. In 1980, his career took him to GMT as a tool designer and then a year later he became a Production Manager at RADA Manufacturing where he then retired on June 1, 2000.