(1924-2020)

DUNKERTON -- Lawrence G. Sadler, 95, of Dunkerton, died Sunday, April 26.

He was born Dec. 5, 1924, on the family farm in Dunkerton, son of William and Anna Risse Sadler. He married Genevieve Weiden April 23, 1947, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville. Lawrence farmed the family Century Farm his entire life.

Survivors: his wife; a son, James (Dorothy) Sadler of Dunkerton; five daughters, Kathy (Dick Kass) Sadler and Diane (Bob) Curry both of Waterloo, Carol (Jerry) Schoenthal of Waukon, Teresa (Wayde) Bantz of Dunkerton, and Bonnie (Phil Baskerville) Sadler of Cedar Falls; 12 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Chris Toneff; a grandson, Chris J. Toneff; five brothers, Leo, Leonard, Albert, Tony and Joe; and three sisters, Mary Schmitt, Lena Distler and Margaret Etringer.

Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family Mass will take place at St. Francis Catholic Church, Barclay Township, with burial in the church cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

