October 8, 1937-February 25, 2023

DAVENPORT-Lawrence G. “Lorne” Mayer, 85, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Lorne will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. The Mass will be livestreamed by visiting Lorne’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with the rosary prayed at 3:45 p.m. that all are invited to join. Feel free to wear Hawkeye attire. There will be additional visitation Thursday in the gathering space at church from 9:30 until 10: 30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive.

Lawrence George Mayer was born on October 8, 1937 in Waterloo, Iowa, a son of J. Urban and Marie (Klein) Mayer. He earned a bachelors degree from Loras College in Dubuque in 1961. Lorne was united in marriage to Dorothy Janice “Jan” Hancock on October 23, 1965 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waterloo, Iowa. She preceded him in death on September 29, 2019 following 54 years of marriage.

Lorne retired from John Deere in 1992 as manager of computer availability following 30 years of service. He started his career in Waterloo with John Deere before moving to the Quad Cities in 1981.

He was a faithful member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish where he served as a lector for many years. Lorne was extremely generous with his time, talents, and treasure. He devoted a tremendous amount of time to the Knights of Columbus. He was a 3rd Degree Member of Loras Council 532 and a 4th Degree member of Loras Assembly 260. Lorne was elected to the Iowa Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame in 2019. He served as State Treasurer for 29 years, State Vocations Director for many years, State Secretary for the Knights of Columbus Bowling Association, Secretary of the Knights of Columbus Golf League as well as Chairman of the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive benefiting those with mental disabilities in the Quad Cities.

Lorne was an avid sports fan, following whatever was on tv. He was always devoted to his Iowa Hawkeyes and later in life became a Chicago Cubs Fan. For many years, he had the honor to play the role of Santa Claus for children of all ages.

Those left to honor his memory are his sons: Mike Mayer, Davenport, and Kevin (Kathleen) Mayer, East Windsor, New Jersey; grandson, Tynan Mayer; siblings: Dick Mayer, Waterloo, Mary (Bill) Jenney, Minnesota, and Tony (Linda) Mayer, Nebraska; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Elaine Mayer, Mike Kress, Barb Mayer, Jim (Sharon) Hancock, Don (Susan) Hancock, and Mary Hancock, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Jan, Lorne was preceded in death by an infant son on July 12, 1966, his parents, and siblings: Joseph Mayer, Jack Mayer, Theresa Kress, sister-in-law, Jane Mayer and brother-in-law Harold Hancock. May they rest in peace.

The Mayer family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Kahl Home and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for all the wonderful, compassionate care they gave to Lorne.