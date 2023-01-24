January 20, 2023
WAVERLY-Lawrence F. Knief, 86, of Waverly, died on January 20, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Memorials can be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian, or to the Denver Ambulance Service.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver 319-985-5379.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.