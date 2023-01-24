 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawrence F. Knief

Lawrence F. Knief

January 20, 2023

WAVERLY-Lawrence F. Knief, 86, of Waverly, died on January 20, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Memorials can be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian, or to the Denver Ambulance Service.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver 319-985-5379.

