October 16, 1938-July 7, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Lawrence Eugene “Gene” Scheel, 84, of Cedar Falls passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at home. He was born October 16, 1938, son of Lawrence and Gladys (Smith) Scheel. Gene graduated from East High School with the Class of 1956 and married Beckie Trupp at Westminster Presbyterian Church of Waterloo on June 21, 1959. Later, the family moved to Cedar Falls where they raised their four children. Gene was self-employed at Scheel and Associates, a engineering consulting firm for 37 years.

Gene had a lifelong passion for the outdoors and wildlife art, and was himself a skilled artist, often adding his own personal flair to cards and letters. His passions included hunting, fishing, gardening and athletics that he also instilled in his children. Kent, an avid fly fisherman in Idaho, Mark, a devout fan of UNI athletics, Charlie, a distance cyclist in New York and Wade, a working artist and gardener/landscaper in Minnesota.

Gene was an active and committed member of the greater Cedar Falls community where he served for over two decades as an elected member of the school board. Heavily involved with local politics Gene often wrote articles for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Survivors include his children: Kent (Michele), Mark (Barb), Charlie, and Wade. Gene loved his seven grandchildren: Amanda (Blake), Andrew (Camiel), Hillary, Vivian, Konner, Tessa, Jackson; and their families which includes five great-grandchildren: Kaeson, Kohen, Brayden, Avery, and Delilah. He was preceded in death by his parents; Beckie, his loving wife of 62 years; brothers, Michael and Tom; and daughter-in-law, Camille (Wade).

As per Gene’s request there will be a graveside service for the family at Waterloo Memorial Gardens when he is laid to rest next to his lifelong love, Beckie, and his parents. Donations can be made directly, in Gene’s name, to the Freedom Service Dogs of America here: www.retrievingfreedom.org. Click “Donate Now” and add Gene Scheel as the individual to be honored. Checks may also be mailed to: Retrieving Freedom, Inc., 11252 230th Street, Waverly, IA 50677.