June 27, 1933-October 15, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Lawrence E. “Larry” Wood, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Mercy One Waterloo. Larry was born June 27, 1933 in Waterloo, son of George and Bertha (Spiker) Wood. He graduated from Waterloo East High in 1951.

Larry joined the Navy Reserves in 1950, and on February 20, 1952 he started active duty, stationed at Great Lakes training center for bootcamp. After boot camp he got orders as a Teleman on CCD-1, North Island, CA. He served the first cruise in 1952 and the second in 1953. He was honorably discharged. He started a job in construction, which turned into a career with Merv Sells Construction for the next 45 years. He retired in 1995 but worked part time through 1999. He built the family home in 1958, along with many pieces of furniture for various family members.

Larry married Madeline Armstrong on October 15, 1955 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Waterloo, IA. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He liked to bowl, golf, fish and spend time with family, especially the annual family trip to Minnesota every summer since 1972. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Loyal Order of Moose, as well as a Lifetime Member of the AMVETS and the VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline; his children, Sue (Shane Fischer) Wood, Bill Wood, Blue Springs, MO, Mary (Randy) Best, Lakeville, MN, and Tom (Linda) Wood, Bettendorf, IA; his grandchildren, Nick (Emily) Distler, Katie Kusch, Billy Wood, Mike (Vicky Vargas) Best, Ryan (Kiersten) Best, Kelsey Wood, Emily Wood; and great-grandson Ryker Distler; a sister Judy (Bill) Wise and his sisters-in law, Lois Murphy and Beverly Wood.

He is preceded in death by a baby daughter, Barbara Wood, his parents, a brother Jack Wood, brothers-in-law Pat Murphy and Francis Armstrong.

Larry’s funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, IA. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Richardson Funeral Home, also in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or Allen College. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.